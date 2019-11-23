Sharad Pawar Promises 'action Against Ajit Pawar' After NCP-Cong Ally In Maharashtra

After Ajit Pawar took oath as the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday, NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has stated that action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure while addressing a press conference in Maharashtra. He further claimed that the BJP does not have the numbers and that the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance will do whatever is necessary.

"I'm sure Governor has given them time to prove the majority but they won't be able to prove it. After that our three parties will form the government as we had decided earlier. Parties had their MLAs list signed by all MLAs, a similar list of NCP was with Ajit Pawar, as he is CLP of NCP. I assume that he has submitted the same list. I am not sure about this but I suspect that this may be the case. We will discuss with the Governor. Action against Ajit Pawar will be taken as per the procedure," said Pawar.

#MahaMasterstroke | The Party will take a decision on Ajit Pawar, will discuss with everyone: Sharad Pawarhttps://t.co/RZHKU3wOei pic.twitter.com/OSQ68NUEyh — Republic (@republic) November 23, 2019

Sharad Pawar had earlier tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP. He added that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself.

READ | Maharashtra govt LIVE updates: Sharad Pawar calls Ajit's decision 'against party line'

READ | PM Modi exudes confidence for the 'bright future' of Maharashtra, as BJP-NCP form govt

Sharad Pawar distances from Ajit Pawar

Meanwhile, sources have reported that around 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government. Moreover, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that Ajit Pawar has betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, by taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra. NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar has tweeted that the decision to support the Fadnavis-led government was not supported by the NCP, adding that this was a personal decision of Ajit Pawar himself. While BJP claims Ajit Pawar has the support of all 54 NCP MLAs, NCP sources have reported that Ajit Pawar has the support of at least 30 MLAs. Earlier on Friday, after the joint meeting of Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP, Sharad Pawar in a massive statement revealed that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and two Deputy CMs - one each from Congress and NCP.

READ | Devendra Fadnavis takes oath as Maha CM, calls Sena-Cong-NCP alliance as 'Khichdi govt'

READ | BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar says 'Ajit Pawar's decision not NCP', as BJP-led Maha govt forms