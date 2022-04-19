Action Against Sunil Jakhar & KV Thomas Likely In Next 3 Days For Defying Congress Line

After receiving show-cause notices for their alleged involvement in anti-Congress activities, former Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar and Kerala Congress leader KV Thomas are likely to be reprimanded with stern punishment for defying the party line.

As per sources, the Congress Disciplinary Committee will discuss punitive actions against the duo to set a precedent. Sources privy to the matter claimed punishments as harsh as six years of expulsion from the party could also be considered.

Disciplinary action against Thomas & Jakhar likely in the next 3 days

The Central disciplinary committee will be meeting within the next 72 hours to deliberate on the response provided by KV Thomas on the show cause notice. Both the leaders were previously served with show-cause notices and were directed to submit clarifications on their behalf within a week. While Thomas had filed his response to the party, Jakhar didn’t pay heed to the notice and didn’t revert.

In the clarification issued by former Union Minister Thomas, he rejected the allegations levelled by his fellow party members and accused them of grouping against him. He had claimed that he had been a victim of ‘discrimination’ in the Kerala Congress as the party leaders planned to seclude him in the party unit.

'Separate politics from government's developmental programs': KV Thomas

In response to allegations levelled against him for praising Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Thomas explained that his remarks were about the Kerala Rail Development Corporation (K-Rail) and that he attempted to separate politics from the state government's developmental programs.

The Kerala Congress leader was accused of neglecting the party high command’s order and attending the opposition CPI (M)’s party congress seminar in Kannur. He was also charged with praising the Kerala CM for his developmental policies at the seminar. On the other hand, Jakhar was accused of using derogatory words against former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi and blaming him for the party’s defeat in the state.

Jakhar failed to submit his response to the matter, and it is likely that he will not respond to it as he is not an active politician. Speaking about the same, Tariq Anwar, a member of the Congress Disciplinary Committee, said, "KV Thomas's letter has come, but Sunil Jakhar's reply is still awaited. Soon, a meeting of the Disciplinary Committee will be called in which the decision on the action will be taken. "

With ANI Inputs

Image: ANI