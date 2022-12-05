'Action Will Have To Be Taken': Sanjay Raut Attacks Guv Over Remark On Shivaji Maharaj

Rajya Sabha MP and leader of Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut on Monday, December 5, again criticized the Maharashtra Governor over the latter's remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and said that action has to be taken against the Governor. Notably, the Opposition in Maharashtra has been demanding Governor's ouster after the controversy erupted.

Speaking to reporters, Sanjay Raut who has been continuously attacking Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari for a remark on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, said, "Action will have to be taken against the Governor. The Vidhan Sabha session will be beginning on 19th December. Wait and watch what the Opposition does before and after that." Notably, Koshiyari is in the eye of a political storm after he dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj “an icon of olden times” earlier in November, a remark which triggered demands for his removal from office.

Action will have to be taken against the Governor. The Vidhan Sabha session is beginning on 19th Dec. Wait and watch what the Opposition does before and after that: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari pic.twitter.com/QRnOOehwoN — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain the ideal of Maharashtra, the country': DyCM Fadnavis

After Governor Koshyiari stoked controversy, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said that until the sun and the moon exist, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain the ideal of Maharashtra and the country.

Addressing a media brief earlier in November, Fadnavis had said, "Until the sun and the moon exist, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will remain the ideal of Maharashtra, the country and us. In modern-day parlance, our hero is also Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. No one has any doubt about this. I don't think the Governor has any doubt about this either. The Governor's comments have been interpreted differently. But I feel that he doesn't harbour such a sentiment. No other person apart from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj can be an ideal in Maharashtra and the country."

Notably, on November 19, Bhagat Singh Koshayi remarked, "If someone asks you who is your icon, who is your favourite hero, you don't need to go outside. You will get him (icons) in Maharashtra itself. Shivaji is from the old era. I am talking about the new era. You will get many (icons). From Dr. Ambedkar to Nitin Gadkari, you will get icons here."