Action Would Be Taken For Rahul Gandhi's ‘unparliamentary Remark’ On PM: Prahlad Joshi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seems to be in no mood to let go of the 'unparliamentary remark' made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha, while raising the issue related to Adani row.



Union Minister Prahlad Joshi on Monday said action would be taken this time on the notice sent to Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi for making an ‘unparliamentary remark’ about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha.

Nishikant Dubey wrote letter to Lok Sabha Speaker seeking action

Talking to news agency ANI, Prahlad Joshi said, "BJP MP Nishikant Dubey issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi for making baseless allegations against PM Modi. What they say has to be supported with evidence but they haven't produced any. We all are answerable to the people of this country. This time action will be taken on this notice."

Action will be taken against Rahul Gandhi this time, says Prahlad Joshi



Read @ANI Storty | https://t.co/d8HxFmCOe0 pic.twitter.com/YudWlolOPL — ANI Digital (@ani_digital) February 13, 2023



Notably, BJP leader Dubey on February 8, had sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, stating that the statements of the Congress MP from Wayanad, were misleading, derogatory, indecent, unparliamentary, undignified and incriminatory in nature to the dignity of the House and also casts aspersions of the image of the Prime Minister.



Dubey in his letter added that “Rahul Gandhi, despite making a statement in the House that he would provide documentary evidence, he has not submitted any duly authenticated document for supporting his statements.”



“This conduct is in clear violation of privileges of the House and its members besides being a clear case of contempt of the House. I request you to take immediate action against Rahul Gandhi for breach of privilege and contempt of the House,” wrote Nishikant Dubey in his letter to the Lok Sabha speaker.



Earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack in the wake of the Hindenburg-Adani row and linked the rise of Adani Group to his closeness with the central government and the PM.



The BJP protested against Rahul’s allegations both inside and outside the parliament, following his remark on the Prime Minister.