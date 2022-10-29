Activist Who Sought Wakf Board Funds Details & Got 'shocking Reply', Speaks To Republic

As the Bharatiya Janata Party levels appeasement allegations against the Aam Aadmi Party, activist Ajay Basudev Bose, who had filed an RTI seeking details of grants in aid received by the Delhi Wakf Board, spoke to Republic on Saturday, October 29. During the exclusive conversation, Bose revealed how a viral video of the Delhi Chief Minister wherein he was promising lumpsum donation to the Wakf Board, invoked curiosity and led him to seek details of funds granted since 2015.

"I filed the RTI and I got a very shocking reply that at the time of elections in the year 2020, they gave Rs 22 crores to the wakf board. thereafter, in 2021-2022, they gave a whooping 62 crore to the board. As per the Indian Constitution, they can give any amount or aid to the Wakf Board but my pertinent question is- Why haven't they given a single penny, not even a single paisa to any Hindu Trust, Mandir? Our Constitution is secular-- it says appeasement to none and justice to all," Bose said.

BJP attacks AAP

The RTI filed by Bose on September 27, revealed that in the last 7 years, over Rs.101 crores has been received by the Board as aid. In 2015-16 - Rs 1,25,00,000; in 2016-17 - Rs 1,37,00,000; in 2017-18- Rs 5,00,00,000; in 2018-19- Rs 8,85,69,000l in 2019-20- Rs 22,72,50,000 and in 2020- 2021 & 2022- Rs 62,57,50,000.

The BJP hit out at AAP after the data release. Taking to Twitter, BJP's national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said, "AAP does not mean Aam Aadmi Party, it means ‘Aur Appeasement wali Party’. Miyan Arvind Kejriwal Ji, who has spent Rs 100 Cr of Delhi government’s money on Wakf for which you are Tan, Mann, Dhan Samarpit."

Adding further, Poonawalla said, "At one point you say, there must be pictures of Hindu deities on the currency. But these currency notes and this money belonging to the taxpayer are spent only for one community as part of your vote bank politics. Has this money been given to any other religious institutions?"