After the shocking beautification of terrorist Yakub Memon's grave came to light, activists on Thursday raised questions on the facelifting of the grave of the 1993 Mumbai blast convict. Blaming the then-Maharashtra government for allowing the public funeral of Memon, the activists said that such behaviour of the government is detrimental to national security.

Speaking to Republic TV, activist Sushil Pandit said, "This is India's biggest misfortune that terrorists and jihadis like Yakub Memon get so much glory even after their hanging. But why shouldn't they, when they get a public funeral? I remember it was Devendra Fadnavis' government in Maharashtra who allowed the public funeral of the terrorist and thousands joined it to showcase their solidarity with Yakub Memon."

"When we play hide and seek with terror like this, it is detrimental to the national interest. During the same time, foreign terrorists were given a similar type of farewell in Kashmir," Pandit said, adding, "It is the myopic vision of the government who allows this kind of glorification of terrorists and when they get funeral glorifying them, chances are that their graves will be beautified. They will become martyrs in the eyes of common people."

Responding to NC president Farooq Abdullah's brother Mustafa Kamal's statement that Memon gave up his life for a 'cause', the activist said, "This is a challenge in front of the country. In pursuit of winning hearts and votes, leaders can not allow the glorification of terror." He added, "Remember, Osama bin Laden was not even given a grave. A lot of terrorists are buried in unnamed, unmarked graves in jail itself. What was the government's policy of allowing the public funeral of these terrorists? This was a blunder."

Another Kashmiri activist Lalit Ambardar added, "I am not surprised with the incident, this is inspired by Kashmir jihad. Remember Supreme Court succumbed to the pressure and heard his plea in the night." He further said, "Not even one perpetrator of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits was convicted and that's why they being unfolded in India and are challenging on our face."

Yakub Memon's grave beautified with LEDs & marble

Recently a shocking incident came to light in which LED lights and marble tiles were seen installed on the 1993 Mumbai blast convict Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Kabarastan in the Marine Lines area of south Mumbai. Pictures from the cemetery show LED lights focusing on Memon's grave which has been beautified with a white marble boundary.

According to sources, electricity is being supplied to the lights placed on the grave through the electricity connection in the cemetery. Notably, the place where Yakub Memon's body was buried, the Bada Kabrastan site, comes under the jurisdiction of the Burial Waqf Board.

Yakub Memon was convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bombings over his financial involvement. His brother Tiger Memon is one of the prime suspects in the bombings. After all his appeals and petition for clemency were rejected, Yakub was hanged at Nagpur central jail on July 30, 2015. In the 1993 Mumbai bombings, 257 people were liked and 1,400 others were injured.