Actor Krishna Kumar Adds Star Power To BJP Campaign In Local Body Elections

Actor Krishna Kumar has turned star campaigner for BJP in the local body elections. His clout and influence is helping the saffron surge in Kerala. He speaks to Aswin Nandakumar in an exclusive interview for RepublicTV.

On being asked what pulls him to campaign for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for this local body elections, Krishna Kumar says, "Ever Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came at the helm of affairs, I have been the fan of his functioning. Also, if you look at my social media post, you will notice that for many years I have been a staunch supporter of BJP's policies. Not many know, during the 80's I was part of RSS unit in Pulimoodu and a worker for ABVP during my college days at MG University. So it's not a new found love."

Sharing his experience of campaigning on the field, he has one word-- 'Electric!' "See, though I have acted in over 150 films, I have been part of TV serials. I felt that people do not feel a separation when I meet them. They recognise me as part of their home. During a campaign, I raised a slogan, 'nammal jayikkum, nammal bharikkum' ( we will win, we will rule). That slogan spread like wildfire amongst the BJP supporters. Many posters came out with it. So for me, these are all exciting moments. For more than 20 days I have been taking part in district campaigning activities for the BJP. I just felt like that old karyakarta of the 80s. It is an overwhelming feeling."

The actor also responds to the buzz around various media reports that suggest a flurry of excitement after his extension of support. "Partially true. But the truth is public at large is fed up with the dysfunctional system of the state which has been ruled by the CPIM and Congress. I have joined the brigade to inspire more people. People in Kerala deserve better. There is no better time than this."

"Also, I see a rise of women supporters for the BJP. I have four daughters. During campaigning, I projected how daughters are a source of strength for the family. More women are drawn to the idea of becoming active in political life," he says.

Responding to what he sees in the BJP state leadership, Kumar says, "BJP President K Surendran has immense guts to take all the punches thrown at him by the media and public. You must know BJP has not come to power in the state. The corridors of powers are always attacking the leadership. At this stage, the way he is holding the enthusiasm of the cadres and the hope of the people is admirable. I have done over 100 get-togethers and meetings these days. I can see how much unity is there among the people and the district leadership. It's just a matter of time that BJP will rise to power here. The women leaders rising from BJP is force to reckon with."

The actor also shares his personal experience of receiving flak from social media and friends for supporting BJP. "Of course! I have been hounded on social media for my posts supporting the BJP and Modi. My family has been attacked, ridiculed and subject to utter trolling in social media platforms. My only request has been to attack me on ideals and spare my daughters and wife."

"But, I feel there is going to be a tectonic shift in the way people think. Large sections of people especially minorities are benefitting from the development mantra of BJP," he adds.

On being asked if he would like to stand for elections, Krishna Kumar says he has not given it any thought. "I haven't given it any thought. Right now I am reliving my life of a normal grassroots worker. I have not even taken a formal BJP membership. Right now, I am doing everything at a personal level inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he says.

