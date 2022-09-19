Actor Manoj Bajpayee Meets Ailing Lalu Prasad Yadav In Patna; Calls Him 'real Hero'

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee met Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Saturday and received updates about his health condition.

Sharing photos of the meeting at his Patna residence, Deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav tweeted, "Son of Bihar's soil, a well-known actor of Hindi cinema Padmashree Manoj Bajpayee visited our residence to enquire about the health condition of father Shri Lalu Prasad."

“He has made Bihar proud by establishing his identity in the film industry through his hard work and talent,” the RJD leader wrote in reference to Bajpayee.

This was Manoj Bajpayee's first visit to the RJD chief's residence since the party formed the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Manoj Bajpayee visits Lalu's cow shed

In the photos shared a Twitter, the national award-winning actor could be seen greeting the RJD chief and former Bihar CM with folded hands. As per PTI, he had a chat with the ailing septuagenarian in fluent Bhojpuri. "You are our real hero," the actor reportedly told Lalu Prasad.

Dressed in a plain tracksuit, the former CM showed Bajpayee around the gaushala (cow shed) maintained inside the government bungalow. The actor also had a chat with Tejashwi Yadav and other Yadav family members.

Lalu Prasad is set to leave for Singapore next week for treatment after a special CBI court in Ranchi granted permission to release his passport. Prasad’s lawyer Prabhat Kumar has been asked to submit an affidavit declaring that the passport would be submitted back to court once he returns to the country. The affidavit would be submitted today.

Lalu Prasad is out on bail after serving prison time following his conviction and sentencing in multiple fodder scam cases. Prasad, who suffers from multiple ailments, has been staying at his Patna residence following his return from New Delhi, where he underwent treatment for a fractured shoulder earlier this year.