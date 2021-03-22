Actor Mansoor Ali Khan Pulls Out From Contesting In Tamil Nadu Polls After Garbage Stunt

Kollywood actor Mansoor Ali Khan has decided to back out from contesting in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections citing the demand for money during campaigning. Mansoor Ali Khan, who sat near a pile of garbage to grab the eyeballs of the voters in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, had filed his nomination papers as an independent candidate from the Thondamuthur constituency. Offering rationale behind his exit in the last-minute before polls, Mansoor Ali Khan claimed that money and competition was demanded wherever he went campaigning and said that it was embarrassing. With a notebook in his hand along with a pen, Mansoor Ali Khan was seen jotting down the problems of the people along with their contact details and assured them of addressing their grievances when he was elected as MLA while he sat next to a pile of garbage

Mansoor Ali Khan was previously with Seeman's Naam Tamizhar Katchi (NTK) and fought the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from the Dindigul constituency. However, Khan announced his decision to contest as an independent candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections and filed his nomination papers from the Thondamuthur constituency on March 18. The actor, who has campaigned solo for the polls, visited many public places including parks, fish markets and other places and interacted with the public. Coimbatore's Thondamuthur constituency will see a contest between Minister SP Velumani of AIADMK and DMK’s Karthikeya Sivasenapathy.

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party has declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaiai's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.