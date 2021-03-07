Actor Mithun Chakraborty Joins BJP; Says 'I Always Wanted To Work For People Of Bengal'

Bollywood actor and former TMC MP Mithun Chakraborty officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday ahead of PM Modi's rally in the poll-bound state of West Bengal. While addressing the public at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, Mithun Chakraborty said that when he was 18-years-old, it was his dream to work for the upliftment of the poor people and Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty: 'I am proud to be a Bengali'

During his address, the veteran Bollywood actor said, "I had always dreamt that I will achieve something in life, but never thought that being a person who was born in a very small place would one day share the stage with the Prime Minister of the biggest democracy of the world." Stating that if someone dreams with true compassion and a pure heart then the dreams always come true, Mithun Chakraborty said, "I am the biggest example that dreams do come true. Keep your trust in me, I will never back off from my own words."

West Bengal polls

Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had swept the 2016 Assembly polls by bagging 211 seats in the 294-member Assembly. On the other hand, the BJP won 18 out of 42 parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party has kickstarted a fierce campaign as it aims to unseat the TMC government. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda exuded confidence in the party winning more than 200 seats in the Assembly polls. The Congress-Left-ISF alliance is also in the poll fray while AIMIM too has announced its intention to make its political debut in the state.

Announcing the dates of the Assembly polls on February 26, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora mentioned that 18.68 crore persons will decide the fate of 824 seats in the aforesaid 4 States and one Union Territory at 2.7 lakh polling stations. In West Bengal, 294 seats are up for grabs and people will be able to cast their votes at 1,01,916 polling stations. As per the phases, the polling in the state will be conducted on March 27, April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 22, April 26 and April 29. The counting of votes shall take place on May 2.

