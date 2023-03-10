MP Sumalatha Announces 'complete Support' To BJP In Upcoming Karnataka Assembly Elections

Sumalatha Ambareesh, the independent Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka’s Mandya, on Friday, March 10, came out in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just months before the state is scheduled to elect a new Assembly. Announcing her decision to throw her weight behind the BJP, the actor-turned-politician stated that she had “decided to support the BJP henceforth”.

“I have decided to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. My complete support will be to the BJP henceforth. My support is for PM Modi's government because I feel it's necessary to develop Mandya. I have risked and taken this decision. I have taken this decision despite the repercussions that I will face,” asserted Sumalatha.

The Lok Sabha MP from Mandya said, "I believe in the leadership of PM Modi and under his leadership the nation has reached great heights. I can walk with my head held up proudly today in other countries staying that I'm an Indian." She also asserted that CM Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa have always supported her.

Notably, this development comes after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that Sumalatha held several rounds of talks with party national president JP Nadda.

Sumalatha extends support to BJP

Sumalatha extending support to the ruling BJP comes just two days ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to Mandya on March 12. Notably, the Mandya district is considered a stronghold of JD(S) as the party won all seven assembly seats in the 2018 polls. However, the historic victory of the actor-turned politician in the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mandya, apparently subdued JD(S) power in the region.

After the death of her husband MH Ambarees in 2018, Sumalatha decided to contest the Lok Sabha election from Karnataka's Mandya. Initially, she requested a ticket from Congress, the party that her late husband had previously served as Mandya's representative. However, the request was denied because Congress had to turn over the constituency to JD(S) in accordance with the seat-sharing agreement. Following the denial, she decided to contest the election as an Independent candidate against former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Nikhil. She got the support from the BJP, following which she trounced the JD(S) candidate and won the election by 1,25,876 votes.

Now, with Sumalatha on the side of the BJP, the saffron party will try to gain more in Mandya in the upcoming state assembly elections that are scheduled to take place this year.