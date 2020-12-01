Actor-turned Politician Urmila Matondkar Joins Shiv Sena; Watch Video

Bollywood actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket, joined the Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Matondkar (46), who quit the Congress in September 2019 after five months in that party, joined the Shiv Sena in presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshri in suburban Bandra.

Sena sources said Matondkar's name was forwarded to Governor B S Koshyari by the Shiv Sena recently for nomination to the Legislative Council from the governor's quota. In the press conference, Urmila told media, "When I left Congress, I did not mention quitting politics. I kept working for the people, I wanted to work. Shiv Sena's women's front is very strong. I am proud that girls come to Mumbai from all over the country and the world, girls are safer in Mumbai."

Matondkar, who lost to BJP's Gopal Shetty from North Mumbai Lok Sabha seat last year, recently took on actor Kangana Ranaut for equating Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). In the press conference held on Tuesday, Urmila when asked about the same responded by saying, "It's not the time to talk about her. Let's not give her much importance."

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi congratulated Urmila.

Welcome @UrmilaMatondkar into @ShivSena . Here’s to more woman power from the state, doing our best to contribute to the state’s progress and implement CM Saheb’s vision. pic.twitter.com/5jatWHx3dq — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) December 1, 2020

(with PTI inputs)