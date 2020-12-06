Actor-turned Politician Vijayashanti Dumps Congress, To Formally Join BJP Tomorrow

Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti will formally join the BJP on Monday, informed party leader G Vivek Venkatswamy. The senior Congress leader, who largely remained inactive in Congress party's programs in the State over the last few months, will now take oath as a member of the saffron party tomorrow. This comes hours after Vijayashanti met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and MoS G Kishan Reddy in Delhi.

"Vijayashanti Ji will formally join BJP tomorrow. She met with Amit Shah ji today. All those whom KCR sidelined, will join BJP," confirmed BJP leader G Vivek Venkatswamy in Delhi.

Delhi: Telugu actor-turned-politician Vijayashanti meets MoS and BJP leader G Kishan Reddy. Other leaders of the party also present. pic.twitter.com/0Ls6wCc4BF — ANI (@ANI) December 6, 2020

It is worth mentioning however that Vijayashanti began her political career with the BJP, however, she later joined the TRS and then switched loyalties to Congress in 2014. Vijayashanti's switch to the saffron party comes weeks after Congress leader Khushboo Sundar left the grand-old party to join BJP.

This also comes a day after BJP's stellar performance in the results of the recently-held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls, where the party not only managed to make inroads into the Southern city but also succeeded at crossing the AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party.

Read: 'Sends Out A Very Positive Signal': BJP's Khusbu Sundar On Amit Shah's TN Visit

Read: In GHMC, 2-seat Congress Tells AIMIM To Ally With BJP; Calls Them 'ideologically Similar'

GHMC poll results

On Friday, the 2020 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election results threw up a big surprise with BJP managing to prevent the ruling TRS from securing a majority. While the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led party emerged as the single-largest party by winning 55 seats, a significant climbdown from winning 99 wards in the 2016 GHMC polls; in contrast, BJP won 48 wards, which is 12 times the number of divisions it bagged in the previous election.

Most importantly, the highlight of this election was that BJP surpassed AIMIM's tally to become the second-largest party in the GHMC. AIMIM won the same number of wards (44) as the 2016 GHMC polls with a superior strike rate. On the other hand, the electoral woes for Congress continued after its candidates secured a victory from only two wards, the same as last time. In this election, TRS contested in all 150 wards, BJP in 149, Congress in 146, TDP in 106 and AIMIM in 51.

Read: Owaisi Calls Eshwarappa's Remarks Shameful, Says 'Hindutva' & Constitution Can't Co-exist

Read: GHMC Polls: Owaisi Accuses BJP Of Running 'communal Campaign'; Indecisive On TRS Tie-up