Actor-turned TMC Neta Koushani Mukherjee's 'Mother, Sister' Remark Draws Ire; She Defends

With the political battle in the poll-bound state of West Bengal intensifying day by day, actor-turned-Trinamool Congress (TMC) contestant Koushani Mukherjee on Saturday courted controversy after a video with her purported comment "Please think before you cast votes, you have mother, sister at home" went viral.

Clarifying her comment in the viral video, the newly inducted TMC leader said that a part of her comment was taken out of context and put in the video by BJP's IT cell to give it a different meaning. Koushani Mukherjee had joined TMC two months ago and is in the fray in the Krishnagar seat.

Actor-turned TMC leader clarifies her 'mother sister' comment

Speaking further, Koushani said that she had sought to project the fact that Bengal is the safest state for women, unlike BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, where women were raped in Hathras and their parents were shot at for protesting. "The BJP's IT cell edited the footage for cheap politics," the TMC leader added.

Not only this, taking to her official Facebook page, Koushani also posted a video of what she claimed was her original comment. In this latest video, she is seen walking in her constituency canvassing for votes and telling voters "Think twice before voting for BJP, you have your mother and sisters at home".

BJP slams TMC's Koushani

Reacting to TMC leader Koushani's viral video, actor-turned BJP leader Rupa Bhattacharya took a jibe at Koushani and said, "The utterances of the so-called actress-turned-politicians like you make our heads hang in shame." “An actress should have a refined taste … If you think that by making such an ugly comment you will endear yourself to Trinamool Congress workers, rest assured they will hate your hypocrisy from the bottom of their heart,” she added.

West Bengal elections

The first two phases of polling in West Bengal witnessed a voter turnout of 79.9 and 80.43% respectively. Voting for 31 seats in the third phase will be conducted on April 6 and that for 44 seats will be held in the fourth phase on April 10. Further, in the fifth phase on April 17, 45 seats will go to polls. The sixth phase is scheduled for April 22 when elections for 43 seats will be done. In the seventh phase on April 26, polling will be held for 36 seats. Finally, the eighth phase is scheduled for April 29 when 35 seats will go for polling. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(Image: PTI, Twitter- @KoushaniMukher1)