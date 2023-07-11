Actor Vijay Calls Meeting With Makkal Iyakkam Members For Political Debut Prep

Working members from all 234 constituencies of Tamil Nadu are in attendance for the meeting, that pertains to the preparedness for the 2026 elections, as per sources.Thalapathy Vijay and his political entry are much talked about in the state. With his recent event, where he honoured the top scorers in grades 10 and 12, the hype surrounding his political debut has increased even more.

3 things you should know

Thalapathy Vijay calls meeting with Makkal Iyakkam members to discuss his political debut and plans for the 2026 elections.

Vijay wraps up shooting for his movie and considers a 3-year break to focus on politics.

Aides suggest Vijay aims to launch his political party by late 2024 or early 2025, emphasising the need for flawless planning and awaiting Vijay's decision for further clarity on the public announcement of his debut.

Thalapathy Vijay wraps Up movie shoot, shifts focus to politics

Vijay wrapped up the shooting for his upcoming movie "Leo," directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, on July 10, as per the sources. Following this, today, July 11, Thalapathy Vijay has called for a meeting with his Thalapathy Vijay Makkal Iyakkam members at his farmhouse in Panayur on Chennai's East Coast Road.

Meeting focuses on political outfit and future plans

The meeting, which began at 9 am in the morning, includes working members from all 234 constituencies in the state. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss his political outfit and the plans to move forward towards the state assembly elections scheduled for 2026.

Vijay's political debut announcement looms

Last week, there was a news break that Vijay is set to take a 3-year hiatus from movies so that he can fully concentrate on his political debut. At this juncture, this meeting with his Makkal Iyakkam functionaries is considered to be a significant event, as it could determine the political path that Vijay is expected to take for announcing his debut.

Close aide hints at party launch timeline

When Republic tried to speak to his close aides, one of them stated on condition of anonymity, "Vijay is looking to launch his political party by the end of 2024 or early 2025. Since he is an established actor and a popular figure, the planning must be flawless. There is no room for errors. We need to wait for his decision to gain more clarity, as only he can decide when he will publicly announce his debut."