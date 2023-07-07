'Actually, Unlearning': Scindia's Two-word Response After His Restaurant Outreach Draws Rahul Gandhi Parallel

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a social media user drew a parallel between his interaction with the staff of a restaurant and Gandhi's candid exchanges with common people.

Scindia, a former Congress leader, on Thursday posted a video of him interacting with the staff of the restaurant in Gwalior.

"Along with eating delicious food, it is important to meet the chef! Today, during my stay in Gwalior, met the young employees of a restaurant and discussed food and local issues," he tweeted.

Reacting to Scindia's tweet and video, a Twitter user said, "Learning from Rahul Gandhi. Good." Scindia had a two-word reply -- "Actually, unlearning".

The Twitter user again took a jibe at Scindia, saying, "When I compare you both. He (Gandhi) seems more grounded, humble, truthful and honest than you Maharaj. So there is no harm in learning from him."

Scindia, who was close to Gandhi when he was in the Congress, had resigned from the party and joined the BJP in March 2020. His move had triggered a chain of events which finally culminated in the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh just 15 months after its formation.