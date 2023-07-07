Last Updated:

'Actually, Unlearning': Scindia's Two-word Response After His Restaurant Outreach Draws Rahul Gandhi Parallel

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a former Congress leader, on Thursday posted a video of him interacting with the staff of the restaurant in Gwalior.

Politics News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Jyotiraditya Scindia

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Image: PTI/File)


Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has taken a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi after a social media user drew a parallel between his interaction with the staff of a restaurant and Gandhi's candid exchanges with common people.

Scindia, a former Congress leader, on Thursday posted a video of him interacting with the staff of the restaurant in Gwalior.

"Along with eating delicious food, it is important to meet the chef! Today, during my stay in Gwalior, met the young employees of a restaurant and discussed food and local issues," he tweeted.

Reacting to Scindia's tweet and video, a Twitter user said, "Learning from Rahul Gandhi. Good." Scindia had a two-word reply -- "Actually, unlearning".

The Twitter user again took a jibe at Scindia, saying, "When I compare you both. He (Gandhi) seems more grounded, humble, truthful and honest than you Maharaj. So there is no harm in learning from him."

READ | Aviation Minister Scindia calls MP urination incident 'blot on humanity'

Scindia, who was close to Gandhi when he was in the Congress, had resigned from the party and joined the BJP in March 2020. His move had triggered a chain of events which finally culminated in the collapse of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh just 15 months after its formation.

READ | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan writes to Scindia over steep airfares during Onam season
READ | Calicut airport land issue: Scindia writes to Kerala CM; expresses 'deep anguish' over delay
READ | Opposition meet in Patna was for unity, ended with accusations: Jyotiraditya Scindia
READ | 'India to grow its airline fleet to 2,000 in next 5 years': Jyotiraditya Scindia

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

Get all the latest Politics News, politics news, today's headlines, political news of India today, and more real-time, breaking India News, Entertainment News, Education News , Top Sports News, Live Cricket News, Technology News update, and state election election results at Republic World.

First Published:
COMMENT