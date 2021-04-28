'Adamant' Kerala CM Not Using CoWIN, Depriving People Of Free COVID Vaccine: Muraleedharan

Union Minister V Muraleedharan, on Tuesday, accused the Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government of attempting to allegedly help private healthcare facilities via the state's vaccine distribution policy, ahead of the commencement of Phase 3 of vaccination across India from May 1. On Monday, Kerala CM Vijayan had informed that the state government was in touch with vaccine manufacturers to procure the doses directly from the market as the Centre was yet to approve the demand for 50 lakh doses.

Casting aspersions on the vaccine distribution in the state, MoS V Muraleedharan asked if there was a ploy in place to help the private healthcare sector make profits of Rs 250 per dose and claimed that the 'adamant CM' was depriving people of free vaccines. Further, the BJP leader asked why the Kerala CM was not ensuring the proper functioning of the Co-WIN application and alleged that there was an 'unhloy nexus' between the state government and the private players.

Muraleedharan targets Kerala govt over vaccine distribution

Inability to ensure seamless distribution of #COVID vaccine by @vijayanpinarayi Govt is putting people of Kerala in danger.



Adamant CM is not using cowin app & forcing people to Pvt centres. Why is @VijayanPinarayi depriving people of free vaccine? Unholy Nexus with Pvt players? pic.twitter.com/KBySkrHDKz — V Muraleedharan (@VMBJP) April 27, 2021

Kerala imposes weekend curfew amid COVID-19 Surge

Tackling the rise in COVID cases, the Kerala government on Monday issued fresh guidelines regarding curbs in the state. All cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks & bars will remain shut till further orders, said CM Pinarayi Vijayan. Imposing a weekend curfew, Kerala has allowed only essential services and emergency services on Saturday and Sunday.

The following curbs were introduced in Kerala in the wake of rising COVID cases:

Up to 50 people allowed in religious places of worship with a two-meter distance between visitors

All cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks & bars to remain shut.

Essential services & emergency services allowed to move on May 1 & 2 for election-related works. All involved must carry final vaccination certificate or negative RT-PCR test taken 72 hours ago

Up to 50 people allowed in marriages

Shops and restaurants to be closed by 7:30 PM and home delivery allowed till 9 PM

All primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, forestry, MSMEs and constructions shall take place as per COVID protocols

Kerala registers over 30,00 COVID cases in 24 hours

In the highest single day surge, Kerala on Tuesday recorded 32,819 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 14,60,364, while the active cases mounted to 2,47,181, prompting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to term the situation as serious. Eighty-six health workers were among those who tested positive today. As many as 18,413 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,07,680, Vijayan said. The toll surged to 5,170 with 32 deaths.