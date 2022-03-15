Adhikari seeks court-monitored CBI probe into murder of two councillors

Kolkata, Mar 15 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday demanded that a court-monitored probe by the CBI be held into the murders of two elected councillors, one of Trinamool Congress and the other of Congress, in North 24 Parganas and Purulia districts respectively.

Talking to reporters on the Assembly premises, the BJP MLA asserted that his party would stand by the two families in this time of distress.

Two-time TMC councillor of Panihati Municipality, Anupam Dutta, and four-time Congress councillor of Jhalda Municipality, Tapan Kandu, were shot dead in separate incidents on March 13.

"The wife of the slain TMC councillor in Panihati has already sought a CBI probe. We would urge both the families to move the high court with the demand for a CBI probe. We will support them. In fact, a court-monitored CBI probe should be held in the two cases," Adhikari maintained.

He also said that the local BJP leadership had visited the residence of the slain Congress councillor in Jhalda, and the party was also ready to reach out to Dutta's family.

One person has been detained in connection with the Jhalda murder, and three arrested for the death of the Panihati councillor.

Asked about AAP's keenness in make inroads in West Bengal, after its win in Punjab assembly polls, Adhikari said all parties should visit the state and take a look at the situation.

"Here, ruling party representatives are not safe, forget about the opposition. Hundreds of BJP workers have been killed in the last few years," the Nandigram MLA stated.

The Congress has also alleged that Kandu had to pay with his life for not giving to the demand of local TMC leaders and policemen, who had allegedly been mounting pressure on him to join the ruling camp TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh, however, rubbished the allegations and said that the opposition parties were trying to politicise the two murders.

"The BJP seems to have entered into a conspiracy with the Congress to defame the state," Ghosh added. PTI SUS RMS RMS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)