Adhir Chowdhury Asks PM Modi For 'due Space To Oppn' Amid Protests Over Rahul's ED Summons

Congress MP and leader of Congress party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and has appealed to the PM to 'give due space to the opposition' on the back of Congress' protests across country over ED's summons to Rahul Gandhi.

"I am writing this letter with a lot of anguish and pain. The congress party has been organizing a peaceful political demonstration to raise our voice against the politics of vendetta. But the Delhi police has been resorting to excessive and disporportionate forces to thwart the purpose of agitation," he wrote.

Chowdhury went on to say that the workers of the Congress party, including people's representatives in Parliament and state legislatures, had been beaten 'black and blue' without provocation, much to the shame of and direct disrespect to our country's democratic spirit.

"Our colleague, Smt. S. Jothi Mani, Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu, was brutally assaulted by the Delhi Police during this agitation. Her clothes were torn down let alone physical and mental torture. She was detained in the police station till late evening. On the way to the police station which roughly took around 2 hours, she was not provided drinking water, nor was she allowed to purchase a water bottle," he stated.

The letter went on to say that she was not given any medical care during her imprisonment and asked the PM if this is how an Hon'ble Member of Parliament should be handled. It is absolutely shameful and a clear case of human rights violation not to provide drinking water and medical assistance to an MP.

"As a result of the beating, her health has deteriorated further and now she has been hospitalized in the Ram Manohar Lohiya Hospital, New Delhi," he claimed.

"It is a matter of serious concern that the law enforcement agencies forcefully entered the Congress Party office which is known as the headquarter of AICC and unleashed violence upon the party workers, raining lathi charges and dragging out our workers from the party office and thrown them into police van in the full glare of the public," he added.

He said that the AICC is not far from Parliament, the temple of democracy, and the Prime Minister's and Home Minister's mansions, and that it is disturbing that we have fallen in the global democracy index position as a nation.

"Sir, in this 75th year of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, do not take away the opposition space. For the healthy democracy you should ensure due and legitimate spae for the opposition viewpoint as well. This will bring the necessary social cohesion in the society and will make democracy in India strong and vibrant," he concluded.

(With inputs from ANI)