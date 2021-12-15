Adhir Chowdhury Attacks PM Modi, Mamata; 'PM Should Clean BJP's Sins Rather Than His Own'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury in yet another scathing attack against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government on Wednesday said that ‘PM should clean his party’s sin rather than cleaning his sin,’ a remark directed at PM Modi’s Varanasi visit and dip in Ganga.

Speaking on the heated demand of the arrest of the Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which his son has been termed the alleged perpetrator, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that PM Modi claims that Mafia has been cleaned out from UP, however, Mafia is there, it is in the BJP itself, the Congress leader asserted.

PM says Mafia has been wiped out of UP, but BJP itself has Mafia: Adhir Chowdhury

Speaking on the opposition’s attack in Parliament on Wednesday demanding discussion on the latest SIT probe, which states Minister Teni’s son as a ‘conspirator’ of the incident, Congress MP from Berhampur, said, “Modi Ji is saying that we have ended mafia rule in UP, but the BJP mafia is there. We demand that if the question arises against the minister then that minister should resign otherwise the govt should remove them. We were not given a chance to speak in the assembly.”

He further said that the opposition was not allowed to speak on the issue. Earlier in the day, several Congress MPs including Rahul Gandhi moved an adjournment motion in the House demanding a discussion on the removal of Ajay Mishra Teni as Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

PM should clean BJP's sin rather than his own: Congress

Furthering his attack, Chowdhury asked PM Modi to clean BJP’s sin, a sarcastic remark about his bath in Ganga during a visit to Kashi Vishwanath Temple. He also expressed his displeasure at PM Modi’s absence in Parliament, when the house was paying tribute to the CDS General Bipin Rawat.

“The PM was not there in the parliament when we paid tribute to the CDS in the parliament. Modi Ji takes a dip in Ganga, which means cleaning their sin. Modi Ji rather than cleaning the sins, you clean your party's sin.”

Mamata is trying to please PM Modi, weakening opposition: Adhir Ranjan

Widening his political attack, he further targeted West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The political slugfest between Congress and TMC has been going on for a long time, with TMC leaders attacking Congress for their decline. Adhir Chowdhury once again called Mamata Banerjee PM Modi’s Trojan Horse and blamed her for weakening the opposition. He said, ''Mamata is doing brokerage of Modi Ji to save her nephew. Mamata Ji is trying to please Modi Ji. Mamta is weakening the opposition.''

Image: ANI