Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury was caught in a political storm on Thursday after he referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni', evoking sharp retort from the BJP.

Adhir Chowdhury made the comment on Wednesday during Congress protest against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati, no-no rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

Criticising the Congress leader's crude remarks towards President Murmu, BJP said the reference was not only sexist but also "reeked of disdain for a tribal woman," who has risen from a modest background to the highest office of the land.

The issue was raised inside Parliament with women MPs including Nirmala Sitharaman protesting against Adhir Chowdhury and demanding an apology from the party.

"Adhir Chowdhury addressed her as Rashtrapatni knowing well that this humiliates the highest constitutional post. The country knows that the Congress is anti-tribal, anti-Dalit, and anti-women," Union Minister Smriti Irani said in the Lok Sabha. She further alleged that Congress President Sonia Gandhi "sanctioned" the humiliation of Droupadi Murmu.

Delhi | BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman protest against Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark against President Droupadi Murmu, demand apology from Congress party pic.twitter.com/dXHL7OCtwy — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2022

Adhir Chowdhury justifies 'Rashtrapatni’ remark

Adhir Chowdhury, however, claimed it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately.` Refusing to apologise for the remark, the Congress leader justified himself and called it a slip of tongue.

"Why should I apologise to the BJP? Who are they? It was a mistake... I have never used this word before in any of my media addresses. The ruling party, in a deliberate design, is trying to make mountain out of a molehill," he told reporters outside the Parliament.

Later issuing a video statement on Twitter, the Lok Sabha Opposition leader said, "Be it a Brahmin or a tribal, a President is a President for us. We respect and have faith in the post."

"Yesterday when we were agitating at the Vijay Chowk, some reporters asked me where we were heading. I told them, we wish to see the President. During that conversation, I said 'Rashtrapatni' once due to a slip of the tongue. I requested the reporter not to play it, but he did. It was a mistake and they created a commotion out of it," Chowdhury added.

"When BJP has nothing to say against us, it exaggerates lies and attacks us. The issue is simply going out of proportion. They are creating a mountain out of a molehill," he said further.