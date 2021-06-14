Adhir Chowdhury Urges CM Mamata To Form 'new Department' For Welfare Of Bengali Migrants

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, requesting the formation of a new department exclusively dedicated to the welfare of Bengali migrants. In his letter to the CM, Chowdhury noted that several residents of West Bengal have been working as migrant labourers in various metropolitan cities around the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A large number of Bengali residents have also moved to Gulf countries in search of work, exposing themselves to unscrupulous placement agents, he added.

The Congress leader said a good number of migrant labourers from neighbouring states used to visit West Bengal in search of livelihood. However, the scenario has changed in recent times.

“In view of the plight of Bengali migrant labourers in India as well as abroad, I shall request you to kindly create a new Department exclusively dedicated for the welfare of West Bengal migrants,” he wrote.

West Bengal COVID scenario

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday extended COVID restrictions in the state till July 1 with exemptions on essential services. However, a few notable relaxations were also informed by Banerjee that will help to return normalcy back in the state to a certain level.

The state’s COVID-19 tally rose to 14,61,257 on Sunday as 3,984 more people tested positive for the infection, while 84 fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 16,896, a health bulletin said.

North 24 Parganas district recorded the highest number of new cases at 597, followed by 426 in Kolkata. As many as 2,497 more people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 14,26,710. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 97.64 per cent, the bulletin said.