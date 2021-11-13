Adhir Chowdhury Writes To CM Banerjee Over Cutting State Taxes On Petroleum Products

Citing examples of Congress-ruled states in the country that have slashed rates of fuel post the Centre's initiative, West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday wrote to state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the reduction in 'state taxes' on petroleum products in Bengal.

"I wish to draw your kind attention to the initiatives taken by all the Congress-ruled States to cut the prices of petroleum products in the state. All these States have slashed their State taxes to bring some relief to the common man who is reeling under serious inflation and price rise," Chowdhury wrote in his letter to the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Chief.

Cong's appeal to WB CM for a "decent and dignified life" of people

Chowdhury who is also a Member of Parliament (MP) from the Berhampore constituency lamented that with the skyrocketing prices of petroleum products, the common man has failed to lead a "decent and dignified life."

"In view of the skyrocketing (prices of) petroleum products, it has become very difficult for the common man to make both ends meet. Life has become a real struggle for them and because of this high price rise, it has become difficult to lead a decent and dignified life." Chowdhury maintained in his letter to the Bengal CM.

Chowdhury rues CM Banerjee's failure in dropping prices of petroleum products

The West Bengal Congress chief further slammed Mamata Banerjee for failing to take a "concrete step" to control the rise in the prices of fuels and questioned why the state is silent on the crisis. "Madam, you have also raised the above matter on various public platforms. However, you have done anything concrete to bring the price rise under check? In line with the Congress-ruled states which have slashed their State taxes on petroleum products, why is it that West Bengal has not done so? The residents of West Bengal have been left high and dry," Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said.

Take 'real and tangible' steps: Chowdhury to Banerjee

Chowdhury appealed to the ruling TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee to take steps that will be "real and tangible" and not based only on "mere rhetoric and follow sloganeering''.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to CM Mamata Banerjee for the reduction in 'state taxes' on petroleum products in the state pic.twitter.com/O4S9g4ciif — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2021

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday informed that 25 states and Union Territories (UTs) among others in the country have reduced the Value-Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel so far. The Ministry, however, noted that 11 remaining states and UTs have not undertaken any reduction in VAT on Petrol and Diesel. The list includes West Bengal, Maharashtra, National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, the ministry stated.

Petrol and diesel prices remained constant across multiple cities in the country for the tenth consecutive day on Saturday, November 13, since a reduction on excise duty on fuel prices was announced by the Centre further bringing the rates down from all-time highs.

Image: ANI/PTI