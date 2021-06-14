Adhir Chowdhury Writes To Om Birla Seeking Election For Post Of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to conduct elections for the post of Deputy Speaker of the lower house that has been vacant for over 2 years. In his letter dated June 14, Chowdhury emphasised the need for completing the process of electing the Deputy Speaker in the monsoon session of Parliament.

“As the second-highest-ranking legislative officer of the Lok Sabha, the Deputy Speaker is of help in ensuring that the varied functions of the Parliament are discharged effectively, and the Business of the House is conducted in a manner benefitting the needs of our democracy,” the Congress leader wrote.

Chowdhury requested Birla to ensure that necessary steps are taken for electing the Deputy Speaker of Lok Sabha in the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Parliament. “By way of abiding by the tradition of ensuring that the Deputy Speaker comes from the Opposition Benches, we will be upholding the established tenets of our Parliamentary democracy,” he added.

Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post lies vacant

The 17th Lok Sabha has not yet held an election for the Deputy Speaker’s post. The parliamentary convention for the Republic of India is for the Deputy Speaker to come from the Opposition benches. As of March 2021, uniquely in the history of the Republic, the Lok Sabha completed two years of a vacant Deputy Speaker seat. The post was previously held by M. Thambidura of the AIADMK, who remained in office from 13 August 2014 to 25 May 2019.

The Deputy Speaker is elected in the first meeting of the Lok Sabha after the General elections from amongst the members of the House. They hold office until either they cease to be a member of Parliament or they resign.