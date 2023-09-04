Adhir Ranjan Agreed To Be Part Of 'One Nation, One Poll' Panel Before Retracting: Sources

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who on Saturday (September 2) had opted out to be part of the panel constituted by the Centre to examine the subject of 'one nation, one election,' gave his consent to participate in the committee before the names of the members came out through a notification, a government source claimed on Sunday.

The Congress leader was named a member of the High-Level Committee (HLC) by the Centre to study the matter of 'one nation, one election.' However, he retracted from the panel affirming that its “terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions." He wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah, asking Centre's intent behind forming the eight-member panel.

Reiterating his decision to opt out of the panel, he said “I have just got to know through the media and a Gazette notification has appeared that I have been appointed as a Member of the High-Level Committee on simultaneous polls to the Lok Sabha and the Vidhan Sabhas. I have no hesitation whatsoever in declining to serve on the Committee whose terms of reference have been prepared in a manner to guarantee its conclusions. It is, I am afraid, a total eyewash."

He said that the Centre's decision to form a panel to study the 'one nation, one election' matter was 'constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible.' “The sudden attempt to thrust a constitutionally suspect, pragmatically non-feasible and logistically unimplementable idea on the nation, months before the general elections, raises serious concerns about ulterior motives of the government,” he added.

Adhir Ranjan opposes exclusion of Kharge

The Congress MP raised an objection to the exclusion of the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge from the High-Level Committee. “I find that the current LOP in the Rajya Sabha has been excluded. This is a deliberate insult to the system of Parliamentary democracy. In these circumstances, I have no option but to decline your invitation,” he said.

The committee constituted to study the 'one nation, one election' matter comprises members including former President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Chairman, Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, former Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Finance Commission Chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha Secretary General Subhash C Kashyap, Senior Advocate Harish Salve and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner Sanjay Kothari. A government notification indicates that as a special invitee, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will the HLC meetings.