Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Hits Out At BJP Over 'privacy Breach' Of Rebel Congress MLAs

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday attacked the BJP for keeping the rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs under a watch in Bengaluru against their will and called it to be a breach of personal privacy.

"This government is not respecting a citizen's right to privacy. They (the government) want to keep people under watch everywhere. Even the Supreme Court had stated that you cannot keep anyone under watch. This kind of watch is not possible without the government's intervention or permission. The government should answer why are they putting anyone, anytime, under a watch. We will raise the breach of privilege issue in the Parliament. The government will have to answer this in Parliament."

'Former CJI could not preserve the prestige of his post'

Reacting to former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi's nomination to the Rajya Sabha by President Ram Nath Kovind, Adhir Ranjan stated that the former CJI could not preserve the prestige of his post.

"Ranjan Gogoi was on such a prestigious post, but he could not preserve the prestige of the post. As a former CJI, we did not expect this from him. It has become clear that the former CJI had a deep connection with the government. People of India believe in court and its judges. Circumstantial evidence states that u have accepted something that you shouldn't have," Chowdhury said.

MP political crisis

Jyotiraditya Scindia’s sudden resignation from the Congress on March 10 was followed by 22 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs putting in their papers. Even as Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has accepted the resignation of six MLAs, Congress is making all possible attempts to woo back some of the dissident MLAs as the stability of its government is in serious threat. On March 11, Scindia officially joined BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda and was nominated as the party's Rajya Sabha candidate.

