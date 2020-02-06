Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Attacks PM Modi On PoK, Says 'Why Don't We Get Back PoK?'

Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday dared the Narendra Modi government to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Mocking the PM’s statement of winning a war against Pakistan in 7-10 days, Chowdhury said if the PM has already said and the Army Chief is waiting for orders then the government should take back PoK.

Speaking to the media Chowdhury said, "I want to say that PM says, we will defeat Pakistan in 10-12days, chief army says that give us the freedom, we will take action to reclaim PoK. When Pok is ours as per their statement, then why don't we get back PoK."

READ | Cong's Adhir Ranjan Defiles Lok Sabha With 'Ravan Ki Aulad' Shocker, Attacks BJP's Hegde

Earlier on Wednesday, Congress leader, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that the government should bring a resolution in the Parliament asking the Army to capture the Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Chowdhury said, "Army Chief said that if Parliament gives us permission we can take Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in our possession. The government should bring another resolution telling the Army that we want them to bring PoK back to us."

READ | Congress' Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Alleges Multiple Firing Incidents 'plotted By Government'

PM's remark

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the National Cadet Corps (NCC) rally said Pakistan has lost three wars against India, whose armed forces would need not more than “a week to 10 days” to defeat the neighbouring country in case of another war. PM Modi said Pakistan has waged a proxy war against India in Jammu and Kashmir for decades and killed thousands of people and security personnel but previous governments did not give the permission of the armed forces to launch operations across the border.

READ | 'Govt Should Ensure Proper Clothing, Equipment For Soldiers': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

'If Parliament says, We'll Get It'

On January 11, Earlier in the day, General Naravane made a huge statement regarding Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) stating that if the Parliament orders for the Army to reintegrate PoK, then the Army will accordingly follow the direction. While addressing the Army's annual news briefing, Naravane stated that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) can be part of India as stated by the political leadership.

"There is a parliamentary resolution that entire J&K is part of India. If Parliament wants it, then, that area (PoK) also should belong to us. When we get orders to that effect, we'll take appropriate action," the COAS said.

READ | 'Talk Less, Work More': Congress Leader Taunts Army Chief Gen Naravane Over PoK Remark