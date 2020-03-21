Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Calls For More 'aggressive Testing' To Identify Coronavirus Cases

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has called for 'aggressive testing' in order to contain the spread of coronavirus. He added that only testing will help the authorities identify more cases that have come up across the country.

Calls for more tests

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, the Congress leader said, "I think it is important to understand how Kanika Kapoor reached Lucknow without any testing and that is an important topic for us because in order to stop the spread of coronavirus, we need to test aggressively (to identify those with the virus) and then isolate those who are infected."

"We came to know about the spread of the virus and it generated a lot of buzz because of Kanika Kapoor and because of MPs, but what would have happened if ordinary people are allowed to enter the country without tests? Without testing we will not know how many such people entered the country and have traveled and attended parties and functions," he added.

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor confirmed that she had tested positive for the novel coronavirus after rumours started doing rounds since Friday morning. She took to Instagram where she revealed that she got herself tested after experiencing signs of flu for the last 4 days. According to her, she was scanned at the airport 10 days ago. At this juncture, Kapoor and her family are in quarantine and the contact mapping of people she interacted with is underway. She urged people to isolate themselves and go for a test if symptoms are visible. Furthermore, she called upon everyone to follow the local, state and central government directives.

At least 270 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with four reported deaths.The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

In an address to the nation on Thursday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens to be vigilant and not go out unnecessarily. He called for a 'Janta curfew' on Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm in an attempt to break the contact chain amongst people. The move is also being widely touted as a testing measure for a possible curfew in the future. PM Modi also urged senior citizens to not step out of their house for the next few weeks.

Globally, around 11,400 people have died due to Coronavirus, with the epicenter being China. The virus has infected around 2,76,000 people globally and has now spread to North America, South America, Europe, New Zealand, and more than 100 other countries.