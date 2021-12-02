Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Claims Mamata Banerjee Is 'PM's Informer' After 'UPA Finished' Jibe

Amid the ongoing squabble between Congress and TMC, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Thursday lashed out at Mamata Banerjee for her ‘no UPA’ jibe, and alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister is an ‘informer of PM Modi and is trying to break the opposition unity.’

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Chowdhury alleged that Mamata Banerjee led Trinamool Congress only has 4% of popular votes, while the Congress still has 20% of popular votes of the country. He furthered his attack by questioning the TMC supremo, “Can you fight Modi without this share of 20% votes?,” Chowdhury asked. “She wants to break and weaken Congress and Opposition by becoming Modi's informer," he added.

Congress slams Mamata Banerjee over 'No UPA' comment

When asked about West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly insulting the national anthem during her visit to Mumbai, the Congress leader stated she doesn't know how to respect the revered national anthem.

"She doesn't know how to respect the national anthem. She is more interested in praising her nephew than doing something for the country. Congress is a national party and that is how it approaches issues in different states," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, December 1, Chowdhury had alleged that TMC Supremo Mamata Banerjee wants to weaken the Congress Party and NCP chief Sharad Pawar is being dragged into the matter. This was after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar held a press conference in Mumbai and hinted at the formation of a third front against the NDA.

Questioning why Shard Pawar name is being dragged in the matter, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told reporters, "This is the conspiracy of Mamata to defame Pawar."

Referring to Mamata's intention to unite parties and tackle BJP, he said, "BJP has lost its ground but Mamata has decided to supply oxygen." He further mentioned that Mamata Banerjee's approach has always been to weaken the Congress party.

The controversy erupted after Mamata Banerjee after meeting NCP leader Sharad Pawar on Wednesday stated, "What is the United Progressive Alliance (UPA)? There is no United Progressive Alliance (UPA)." She was in Mumbai for a three-day tour, during which she interacted with NCP and Shiv Sena leaders. Pawar shared a photo of his meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief at his home on Twitter.

While addressing the media following the meeting with Pawar, Mamata Banerjee said a definite alternative course should be created to combat "ongoing fascism." During her visit, she also stated that if the regional parties come together, ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be easy.

(With ANI Inputs)