Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Defends ISF Alliance Ahead Of Polls As Party Disgruntled With Move

Senior Congress party leaders got into a heated argument on Twitter a day after an eminent member of the Congress' dissident 'G-23' group, Anand Sharma expressed disappointment over Congress' alliance with parties like Indian Secular Front (ISF) in Kolkata. Sharma said that 'Such alliances militate against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, that form to be the soul of the party.'

ISF is a party that was recently formed by Abbas Siddiqui of the Furfura Sharif shrine in Hooghly of West Bengal. Congress that is aiming to defeat the ruling TMC and the contesting BJP in the upcoming Bengal polls, was in Bengal in a rally where Siddiqui joined the Left-Front Congress alliance. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary who is the West Bengal Congress President had attended this rally with other senior party members.

READ | Sandeep Dikshit Backs Anand Sharma; Slams Cong-ISF Alliance But Adds 'parties Can Change'

Sharma however criticised the move by Congress party members over their alliance with the ISF and had tweeted "Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC."

आईएसएफ और ऐसे अन्य दलों से साथ कांग्रेस का गठबंधन पार्टी की मूल विचारधारा, गांधीवाद और नेहरूवादी धर्मनिरपेक्षता के खिलाफ है, जो कांग्रेस पार्टी की आत्मा है। इन मुद्दों को कांग्रेस कार्य समिति पर चर्चा होनी चाहिए थी। — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 1, 2021

His tweet further read "Congress cannot be selective in fighting communalists but must do so in all its manifestations, irrespective of religion and colour. The presence and endorsement (of the) West Bengal PCC President (Chowdhury) is painful and shameful, he must clarify."

Alliance with ISF to defeat BJP: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary

On Tuesday, Chowdhary reacting to Sharma's tweet said that he and the other party members were in WB to bring all the 'secular forces together' so Congress can avail more seats that the Left has agreed to offer it. “The CPM after talks with the ISF has given it 30 seats. And the Congress has got 92 seats from the Left," Chowdhary was quoted as saying by ANI.

READ | Congress In Damage Control Post Rahul's 'North-South' Politics; Asks Wayanad MP To Clarify

He questioned, "Instead of talking against communal forces, why is he (Sharma) talking against communists?" and added that senior Left leaders like Sitaram Yechury were on the dais to represent the alliance. "The Congress and ISF were also invited. We went there on the invitation of the Left. Then what is the reason for giving such statements?" he reiterated as he posed the question to Sharma.

READ | Congress Links PM Modi's Vaccination To Election Campaign, Claims 'message In Everything'

However, Sharma seems to have trouble with party leaders entering an alliance with the ISF, answering a query on what he thinks about Congress being part of a government Maharashtra that is led by a Hindu party Shiv Sena he claimed "We aren't contesting the elections together. There is a big difference as the settings in Maharashtra were in place to keep the BJP out. We are not an alliance partner," Sharma reasoned.

Chowdhary referring to the polls in WB explained "Congress wants to make an atmosphere in the state where all secular forces come together to fight the BJP and Mamata Banerjee led TMC. Our alliance with the CPM did fetch us 92 seats, while the Left is heading the anti-communal alliance."

He then conveyed that Anand Sharma 'must have spoken to him about the whys and whats of Congress' decision to enter an alliance with the ISF and Left in Bengal.'

READ | Amit Shah Hits Back At Adhir Chowdhury Over Claims Of Disrespecting Rabindranath Tagore