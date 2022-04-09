The Opposition has continued attacking Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his pitch to push Hindi as an alternative to the English language. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, West Bengal Congress chief and MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury opposed Shah's Hindi pitch and termed his move as "cultural terrorism". Apart from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, many other opposition parties have slammed Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We're not ready to accept it. This is cultural terrorism," said Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

Earlier, the Karnataka Congress leader and former state Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday attacked Amit Shah and averred that Hindi is not a national language. He said that one cannot force languages upon people, though he maintained that they don't have any issue learning them.

"Hindi is neither a national language nor a link language. In the federal system, one can't impose any language forcefully. We don't have any problem learning other languages," said Siddaramaiah.

Similarly, other parties like the Janta Dal (Secular) and the Trinamool Congress (TMC) too opposed Shah for his remarks. JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy compared the BJP-led Centre to the British Raj. Kumaraswamy averred that the "people will teach BJP a lesson."

"Central Government and Union Home Minister are actually trying to forcibly run their personal agendas. But they won't succeed. People will teach them a lesson," Kumaraswamy told news agency ANI.

Amit Shah's Hindi language push

Earlier on Thursday, during the 37th meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided that the medium of running the government is in the official language and this would definitely increase the importance of Hindi. He added that Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English and not to local languages.

(With PTI inputs)

Image: ANI