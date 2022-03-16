Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Slams Kapil Sibal For Critiquing Gandhis: 'He Has No Mass Base'

Lashing out at Congress veteran Kapil Sibal for his critique of the Gandhi family, Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, claimed that Sibal was disgruntled as Congress was out of poer now. Downplaying the G-23 leader's achievements, Chowdhury claimed that he did not know which area Kapil Sibal comes from. Sibal had suggested that Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi must step down to revive Congress.

Chowdhury: 'He has no mass base'

"I don't know which area Kapil Sibal comes from (Kapil Sibal kahaan ke neta hai mujhe nahi pata). He got many advancements because of the Congress party. Things were good when he was a minister in the UPA govt now when UPA is not in power he is feeling bad," said Chowdhury.

He added, "They are criticizing to protect themselves. They have no mass base. Madam Sonia Gandhi is the kind of leader on whom India trusts, whatever decision will be made by her, will be right".

After Congress Working Committee retained Sonia Gandhi as Congress chief, Sibal, in an exclusive interview to Indian Express said that the leadership is living in “cuckoo land” if it is not aware of the reasons for the party’s decline even after eight years. He said the Gandhis should “voluntarily move away” because “a body nominated by them will never tell them that they should not continue to hold the reins of power”. Sibal is one of the G-23 members who have sought sweeping changes within the party.

“There is a Congress outside the CWC. Lots of leaders like us who are not in the CWC but in the Congress have an entirely different point of view. Some people have expressed their views that there can be no Congress without A, B or C. I want a ‘Sab ki Congress’, Some others want a ‘Ghar ki Congress’", said Sibal. He also lashed out at Rahul Gandhi accusing him of taking party decisions inspite of not being the Congress President.

CWC retains Sonia Gandhi as chief again

Inspite of the poll drubbing in the five state polls, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) reposed its faith in Sonia Gandhi's leadership and urged her lead from the front. While Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi offered their resignations, it was turned down by the CWC. The CWC will hold a 'Chintan Shivar' to chalk out the roadmap for the future including 2024 polls soon. Moreover, Randeep Surjewala once again voiced the party members' wishes for Rahul Gandhi to be made the party President again. Congress failed to win a single state - Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa.