Adhir Ranjan Calls PM's Social Media Post A 'ploy To Divert Attention From Burning Issues'

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'thinking of quitting social media' post. The Congress leader took to Twitter and said that it is just "to divert the attention" from the rampant violence in the national capital.

The violence that broke out in parts of the North East Delhi has claimed at least 45 lives till now.

Modi Ji's new ploy of leaving social media is to divert the attention of the nation from burning issues. pic.twitter.com/i0yF4bDZm5 — Adhir Chowdhury (@adhirrcinc) March 2, 2020

Congress attacks PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he was 'thinking' of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday, both Congress and BJP have jumped in to respond. While BJP called the 'possible' decision a loss for 'common man and social media,' Congress has advised the Prime Minister to instead give this advice to the concerted trollers who abuse-intimidate, badger and threaten others on social media.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet:

Give up hatred, not social media accounts. pic.twitter.com/HDymHw2VrB — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 2, 2020

Randeep Surjewala's tweet:

Citizens of India. https://t.co/hGtf64Fyf9 — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) March 2, 2020

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted."

This Sunday, thinking of giving up my social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram & YouTube. Will keep you all posted. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

