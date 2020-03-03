The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Adhir Ranjan Calls PM's Social Media Post A 'ploy To Divert Attention From Burning Issues'

Politics

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'quitting social media' post

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai | Updated On:
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'thinking of quitting social media' post. The Congress leader took to Twitter and said that it is just "to divert the attention" from the rampant violence in the national capital. 

The violence that broke out in parts of the North East Delhi has claimed at least 45 lives till now. 

Congress attacks PM Modi

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he was 'thinking' of giving up his social media accounts on Sunday, both Congress and BJP have jumped in to respond. While BJP called the 'possible' decision a loss for 'common man and social media,' Congress has advised the Prime Minister to instead give this advice to the concerted trollers who abuse-intimidate, badger and threaten others on social media.

Rahul Gandhi's tweet: 

 Randeep Surjewala's tweet:

Read: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel writes to PM Modi over recent Income Tax raids in the state

PM to quit social media?

In an intriguing development on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday announced that he is "thinking" of giving up his social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube on Sunday. PM Modi made this announcement on his official Twitter account. He added, "Will keep you all posted." 

Read: PM Modi wishes Nepal counterpart KP Oli a successful surgery before kidney transplant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of the most followed politicians across social media platforms. He has 53.3 million followers on Twitter while his official Facebook page is liked by more than 44M users. The Prime Minister has 35.2 million followers on Instagram and his YouTube channel has more than 4.5 million subscribers.

Read: PM Modi thinking of giving up social media accounts; BJP leaders ask him to reconsider

Read: PM Modi posts Instagram update about giving up social media accounts, netizens react

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
PM Modi
BJP WANTS PM MODI TO 'RECONSIDER'
Congress
CONG SLAMS BJP OVER ALLEGED ATTACK
Nirbhaya
ASHA DEVI: PEOPLE LOSING FAITH
Jalil Parker
DR. JALIL PARKAR'S CORONAVIRUS FAQS
Karti Chidambaram
'TOXICITY OF SOCIAL MEDIA IS BANE'
Shikhar Dhawan
SHIKHAR DHAWAN POSTS GROOVY PICTURE