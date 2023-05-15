Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Takes A Jibe At Mamata Banerjee After She Vows To Back Congress

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after she announced that she will back the grand old party in areas where it is strong. He asked the Trinamool Congress supremo if she had ever asked the electors to vote for Congress in the Karnataka Assembly elections.

"Did you ever hear Mamata Banerjee say to vote for Congress to defeat BJP before Karnataka elections? She neither appealed to the voters nor extended any support to Congress. Mamata is that person who visit UP and Bihar but never came to Karnataka (to extend support to Congress)," Chowdhury said.

He also stated that Mamata Banerjee never appreciated Rahul Gandhi not standing by him when he was disqualified as a Member of Parliament (MP) from Lok Sabha.

Earlier in the day, Banerjee opened up on TMC's position on united opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. "Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support, there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also," TMC supremo told media, adding that the Congress must assist other parties in order to get support.

The West Bengal CM said that she believes the seat-sharing mechanism would give regional parties an advantage in their strongholds. "Strong regional parties must be given priority," she said.

When asked about the party's Chief Minister in Karnataka, Chowdhury said, "Congress party knows the culture of coalition politics. We are in an election hangover, let us celebrate this moment."

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and senior party leader Siddaramaiah are locked in a fierce power struggle over who will lead the government after the party stormed to power by winning 135 seats in the May 10 polls to the 224-member Karnataka Assembly.

Siddaramaiah, a former Chief Minister, who had left for Delhi by Monday afternoon to meet with AICC leaders, has reached there for discussions. Shivakumar, however, has cancelled his Delhi trip, suggesting that all is not well in the party over CM's post. He cited health reasons for the change in travel plans.