Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury: 'Govt Will Be Exposed When NRC Appears In The House'

Congress MP from Berhampore, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, while speaking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC) said that the government will be exposed once the issue is brought up under the purview of legislation in the Parliament. He also took a dig at the ruling government for introducing and talking about NRC at the time of economic slowdown to distract people from real issues. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary also added that since not much is known about NRC, he can only react to the issue once the Home Minister brings it up in the Parliament.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary on NRC

Talking about the NRC, the Congress MP said, “The issue of NRC should not be exploited in a partisan, colloquial and communal way. When the country is dealing with the severe economic crisis, the government has been devising various ways and means to divert the attention of the common people. NRC is one such plot. The intention of the government will be exposed if brought under the legislation in the house (Parliament). I think the govt and the ruling party are hell-bent upon dividing our society on communal lines. What does NRC mean? How will it affect the country? What will be the outcome and what we need right now? All of these needs to be discussed when the govt brings it to the legislation. I think that will be an appropriate time to react to the issue. We don’t know the content of the NRC right now; it has only been mentioned by the Home Minister in his speech”.

Amit Shah brings up NRC in Rajya Sabha

The Union Minister of Home Affairs, Amit Shah, during a debate in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, dropped a big hint that the government plans to implement the National Register of Citizens (NRC) across the country. In his statement, while replying to a query by Swapan Dasgupta, Shah said, "The process of National Register of Citizens (NRC) will be carried out across the country. No one, irrespective of religion should be worried, it is just a process to get everyone under the NRC. People whose name has not figured in the draft list have the right to go to the Tribunal. Tribunals will be constituted across Assam. If any person doesn't have the money to approach Tribunal, then Assam govt to bear the cost to hire a lawyer".

