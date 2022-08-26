Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Taunts Ghulam Nabi Azad; Remembers PM Modi's Kind Words For Him

Leader of Congress Legislative Party in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury aired his apprehensions about senior leader and former Jammu and Kashmir's Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad's exit from the party earlier on Friday. Highlighting how leaders when not holding a position, were asked to vacate the official residence, Chowdhury claimed that Azad still used to live in the allotted premise.

'And Modi Ji cried for him...The day Modi Ji cried, I knew Azad has left (Congress)," Chowdhury said, recollecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha. In 2021, when the tenure of Azad was to end in the Upper House of the Parliament along with three other leaders from Jammu and Kashmir, visibly sad, PM Modi had broken down reminiscing about their close association.

"I worry that after Azad whosoever will take over from him will have to fill very big boots because he cared not only about his party but about the country as well as the House. This is not a small thing, this a big thing," the Indian Prime Minister had said, post which speculation were rife about Azad ditching the Congress for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Ghulam Nabi Azad quits Congress

On Friday, after over a year of severed relationship with Congress, Azad resigned from the membership of the party. In his 5-page-long, scathing resignation letter to incumbent party President Sonia Gandhi, the former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister came down heavily on her son and predecessor to the post, Rahul Gandhi.

The G-23 member wrote, "Unfortunately after the entry of Rahul Gandhi into politics and particularly after 2013 when he was appointed as the vice president by you (Sonia Gandhi), the entire consultative mechanism which earlier existed was demolished by him. All senior and experienced leaders were sidelined and a new coterie of inexperienced sycophants started running the affairs of the party.

The former Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister also elaborated on the numerous brain-storming sessions that took place, the recommendations of which were never implemented. The G-23 member particularly underlined how under the stewardship of Sonia and then, Rahul, since 2014, Congress has lost 2 Lok Sabha elections, and 39 out of the 49 Assembly elections.

Former MLA and Minister from Jammu and Kashmir, RS Chib followed in the footsteps of Ghulam Nabi Azad and resigned from the Congress. Thereafter, 5 others- GM Saroori, Haji Abdul Rashid, Mohd Amin Bhat, Gulzar Ahmad Wani, and Choudhary Mohd Akram- followed. In total, 7 have resigned.