Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Urges Mamata's Supporters To Join Congress' Sanjukta Morcha

Claiming that TMC's days are numbered as its leaders have lost moral ground, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday urged Mamata Banerjee's party supporters to join Congress or Sanjukta Morcha.

"Mamata Banerjee knows that her and TMC's days are about to end. So, she called Sonia Gandhi to save her before her time is up. Therefore I would suggest TMC supporters join Congress and Sanjukta Morcha", Chowdhury said. "The TMC leader lost morally. So all the TMC activists are told to join the Congress or the Sanjukta Morcha now, he added.

The Congress leader further stated that Mamata Banerjee has realised that she is 'losing Nandigram', hence she was touring the polling booths for hours during the second phase of elections, alleging voter suppression.

"The Trinamool Supremo is losing in Nandigram and she has understood that. She was sitting in the booth for 2 hours, from there she was calling the Governor and even writing letters to Sonia Gandhi," he added.

Mamata alleged voter fraud

The West Bengal elections witnessed high-intensity drama in the assembly constituency of Nandigram on April 1 as CM Mamata contested against her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari in the battle for prestige. Clashes were seen between BJP and TMC workers in Bengal, with both alleging poll rigging.

Moreover, Mamata Banerjee herself took a tour of the election booths across Nandigram and complained about several voters “not being allowed to vote". She has also complained to the EC, filed an FIR, and termed the elections the 'most-rigged of all time'.

Ahead of the third phase of elections on April 6, both the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP have undertaken power-packed rallies and mega roadshows in the state. The Sanjukta Morcha, the alliance of the Congress, Left Front, and the Indian Secular Force (ISF) were found a little backfoot in terms of fierce campaigning.

Elections to the West Bengal assembly is being held in eight phases with the final phase slated for April 29. The result will be declared on May 2.