Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday, September 2, wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to intervene and ensure justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers". He further suggested Mamata Banerjee take immediate action concerning the violence occurring in the state.

Congress MP wrote in his letter, "I do like to flag your kind attention to the violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers in a broad daylight today when houses of Congress party workers vandalised and looted much to the concerned of us".

Chowdary added, "You will be surprised to know that the entire looting and violence took place in the full glare of local police administration. Under this situation which has been prevailing over that area calls for immediate administrative action against these miscreants".

He further stated, "You are requested to intervene in this matter in order to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in a particular area and ensure justice to those victims as well".

Late West Bengal Congress Chief's wife joins TMC

On 29 August, ex-West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra, the widow of the late state Congress president Somen Mitra, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. After joining the TMC, she said that the party works for people and will help her in working for the welfare of society.

Mitra had told ANI, "I came here because Mamata Didi has called me. To do something big for the welfare of society, we have to choose a party whose aim is to serve people. TMC works for the welfare of people".

Congress, BJP leaders join TMC

Following the massive victory in the West Bengal elections, many BJP and Congress leaders joined the TMC. BJP's national president Mukul Roy joined Trinamool in June. "I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, and I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy had said. After Roy's exit, several BJP leaders, including MP Sunil Mondal and Rajib Banerjee criticized the saffron party.

Women's wing chief of Congress, Sushmita Dev, also joined the Mamata Camp in August. She said that CM Banerjee has an "excellent vision" for the party's future.

