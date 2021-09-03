Last Updated:

'Take immediate action' | Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Writes To Mamata Flagging Violence Against Congress Workers In WB

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence committed by the ruling party

Written By
Vidyashree S
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Credit: PTI


Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday, September 2, wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee "to intervene and ensure justice to Congress workers who are victims of violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers". He further suggested Mamata Banerjee take immediate action concerning the violence occurring in the state. 

Congress MP wrote in his letter, "I do like to flag your kind attention to the violence and atrocities committed by the ruling party's workers in a broad daylight today when houses of Congress party workers vandalised and looted much to the concerned of us".

Chowdary added, "You will be surprised to know that the entire looting and violence took place in the full glare of local police administration. Under this situation which has been prevailing over that area calls for immediate administrative action against these miscreants". 

READ | Mamata Banerjee blames 'vaccine shortage' after Jalpaiguri stampede; demands 10 cr doses

He further stated, "You are requested to intervene in this matter in order to stem the deteriorating law and order situation in a particular area and ensure justice to those victims as well".

Late West Bengal Congress Chief's wife joins TMC

On 29 August, ex-West Bengal MLA Sikha Mitra, the widow of the late state Congress president Somen Mitra, joined Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress. After joining the TMC, she said that the party works for people and will help her in working for the welfare of society.

Mitra had told ANI, "I came here because Mamata Didi has called me. To do something big for the welfare of society, we have to choose a party whose aim is to serve people. TMC works for the welfare of people".

READ | West Bengal post-poll violence: Mamata govt moves to Supreme Court to challenge CBI probe

Congress, BJP leaders join TMC

Following the massive victory in the West Bengal elections, many BJP and Congress leaders joined the TMC. BJP's national president Mukul Roy joined Trinamool in June. "I feel happy that I am back to where I belong. Bengal will be back to its former glory, and I accept Mamata Banerjee as my supreme leader," Roy had said. After Roy's exit, several BJP leaders, including MP Sunil Mondal and Rajib Banerjee criticized the saffron party.

READ | Mamata Banerjee depicted as Goddess Durga in idol form by 3 pandals; each costs Rs 2 lakhs

Women's wing chief of Congress, Sushmita Dev, also joined the Mamata Camp in August. She said that CM Banerjee has an "excellent vision" for the party's future. 

READ | BJP fumes over Mamata's 'deification' as Goddess Durga, claims 'Bengali Hindus hurt'

(With ANI input)

(Image credit: PTI)

READ | West Bengal govt mulls vaccinating children against COVID-19 'keeping 3rd wave in mind'
Tags: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Mamata Banerjee, Congress
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND