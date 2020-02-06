Adhir Ranjan: PM Always Refers To Triple Talaq, Art 370 & Imran Khan To Hide His Failures

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha and stated that PM Narendra Modi only resorts to 3-4 things like triple talaq, Article 370, Muslims, and Imran Khan to hide his failures.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress on PM Modi's speech in Rajya Sabha: Prime Minister resorts to 3-4 things, triple talaq, Article 370, Muslims, Imran Khan to hide his failures. There is a saying 'mullah ki daud masjid tak' same way Hindustan ke Pradhan Mantri ki daud Pakistan tak. pic.twitter.com/qVOrwWxukI — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

READ | PM Modi takes a jibe at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, thanks him for promoting 'Fit India'

PM Modi takes a jibe at Adhir Ranjan

During his address in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at Congress party's leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury. The Prime Minister stated that whenever he sees Adhir Ranjan, he congratulates Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju because the Congress leader promotes 'Fit India' movement very well.

The Prime Minister said, " When I see and hear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury Ji, I congratulate Kiren Rijiju Ji, Adhir Ji promotes the 'Fit India Movement' launched by Rijiju Ji very well. He also does gymming while delivering his speeches."

READ | PM Modi recounts all the ‘firsts’ in J&K post abrogation of Article 370, here’s the list

PM Modi on development in Jammu and Kashmir post abrogation of Article 370

While delivering his address in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi listed out the benefits people of Jammu and Kashmir experienced post-Abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A. He also mentioned that the citizens of J&K got a fair chance to take part in the Block Development Council (BDC) polls and also benefited from the reservations.

During his speech, PM Modi said, "For the first time in decades, people of Jammu and Kashmir got benefits of reservation. There were Block Development Council (BDC) polls, Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) came into being there. For the first time, Jammu and Kashmir got a comprehensive start-up, trade and logistics policy. For the first time, Anti-Corruption Bureau was established in Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time the tradition of separatist hospitality ended there. For the first time, police and army together are taking decisive action against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir."

READ | PM Modi slams opposition to NPR, reminds Congress 'UPA introduced and promoted it'

READ | PM Modi laments 'Rajya Sabha stagnation', hits back with Kaka Hathrasi's poem