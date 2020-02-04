Cong's Adhir Ranjan Defiles Lok Sabha With 'Ravan Ki Aulad' Shocker, Attacks BJP's Hegde

Amid the ongoing session of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the Congress party on Tuesday launched an attack on BJP MP Anant Kumar Hegde. Congress party's leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the BJP MP for making an irresponsible remark against the 'Father of the Nation', but in doing so, used unparliamentary language, calling the BJP MP 'Ravan Ki Aulad.'

While addressing the Lok Sabha Chowdhury said, "How can they utter such words for a man who not only greatly contributed towards the freedom struggle, but also spread the message of peace and non-violence in the entire world. Those who call Mahatma Gandhi's Satyagraha to be a drama are 'Ravan Ki Aulad' (Ravan's child). They are abusing a worshipper of Lord Ram."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress in Lok Sabha: Aaj ye Mahatma Gandhi ko gaali dete hain. Ye ravan ke aulad hain. Ram ke pujari ka ye apmaan kar rahe hain. pic.twitter.com/Bg5JYLJmyN — ANI (@ANI) February 4, 2020

BJP MP's 'Gandhi' insult

BJP MP Hegde had attacked Mahatma Gandhi by calling the freedom struggle led by him a "drama" and also questioned as to how "such people" come to be called 'Mahatma' in India. While addressing a public event in Bengaluru, the Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada said the entire freedom movement was "staged with the consent and support of the British". "None of these so-called leaders were beaten up by the cops even once. Their independence movement was one big drama. It was staged by these leaders with the approval of the British. It was not a genuine fight. It was an adjustment freedom struggle," he said.

The senior BJP leader also termed Mahatma Gandhi's hunger strikes and satyagraha a "drama". "People supporting Congress keep saying that India got independence because of the fast unto death and satyagraha. This is not true. The British did not leave the country because of satyagraha," he said. "Britishers gave independence out of frustration. My blood boils when I read history. Such people become Mahatma in our country," Hegde said in his concluding statement.

