Adhir Ranjan Requests Defence Min To Allow Bengal's Republic Day Tableau Featuring Netaji

Days before Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has requested the Centre to display the West Bengal government's tableau on India's independence and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's life on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations. Chowdhury's request came after Centre rejected West Bengal's Republic Day tableau for the fourth time this year.

In a letter written to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, sought permission to allow West Bengal's tableau to be showcased on Republic Day. He said that it will not only showcase West Bengal's cultural heritage but also Netaji's life and his contribution to the country's freedom struggle.

Further calling the rejection an insult to the people of West Bengal, its cultural heritage, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose himself, Chowdhury said that every state aspires to showcase its cultural tradition and icons during Republic Day so that the public at large at the national level becomes aware of it.

"I am disappointed and shocked to learn that the Central government has rejected the proposal of the State government of West Bengal for tableau showcasing its cultural heritage and Netaji's life and contributions in our freedom struggle on Republic Day 2022. Netaji is not only the pride of West Bengal but of the entire nation", he added.

Also accusing the central government of being biased towards the people of West Bengal, the Congress leader has again placed a request to allow the proposal of the Bengal government.

Notably, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, which falls on January 23, has been included in the Republic Day celebrations. Earlier, the Republic Day celebrations used to begin on January 24, but it will now be celebrated from January 23 onwards.

Centre rejects West Bengal's Republic Day tableau again

West Bengal's Republic Day tableau has been rejected by the central government for the fourth time, further inviting the discontent of several TMC leaders. The state government's theme for this year, which was a combination of Netaji's life and India's independence, was earlier rejected by the Centre without them offering any proper reasons.

Speaking on the same, TMC leader Sukhendu Sekhar lashed out at the Centre for undermining Netaji and Indian National Army's contribution towards our country and called it a shame.

By rejecting Netaji tableau for Republic Day parade, Central Govt undermined the heroic battle of INA led by Netaji. By announcing Netaji Birthday to be observed as Republic Day henceforth, the scholars of Entire Political Science have rewritten political history of India. Shame! — Sukhendu Sekhar Ray (@Sukhendusekhar) January 15, 2022

Earlier in 2020, the West Bengal government had presented three proposals for Republic Day with themes based on the Kanyashree initiative, Save Green, Stay Clean, and 'Jol Dhoro Jol Bhoro' (Water Conservation and Rejuvenation). However, all of these were rejected. Prior to that in 2018, another proposal tableau based on the theme of Unity in Harmony was also rejected.



Image: ANI