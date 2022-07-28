'Adhir Ranjan Should Be Jailed For Insulting President Of India': BJP Demands Stern Action

On Thursday, BJP lashed out at Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark on the President of India Droupadi Murmu and for calling her 'Rashtrapatni'. Slamming Congress and Sonia Gandhi's leadership, various BJP leaders expressed their anger over a derogatory comment made on the President of India and demanded stern action against Adhir Ranjan.

BJP Slams Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark

Taking to Twitter, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a series of tweets said that Adhir Ranjan has insulted the highest office of the country with his statement. Terming the statement anti-tribal, anti-women, CM Shivraj said this is a manifestation of the worst mentality of him and his party. The President does not belong to any party, but to the whole country.

कांग्रेस के नेता अधीर रंजन जी ने अपने बयान से देश के सर्वोच्च पद का अपमान किया है। यह उनकी और उनकी पार्टी की निकृष्टतम मानसिकता का प्रकटीकरण है। उनका यह बयान आदिवासी विरोधी है, महिला विरोधी है। राष्ट्रपति किसी भी पार्टी का नहीं, अपितु सम्पूर्ण देश का होता है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 28, 2022

Sonia Gandhi and all the Congress leaders are unable to bear that the President of the country is now from the tribal class and are using level words, and statements to oppose them. I want to ask Sonia Gandhi ji that your leaders are using such abusive words, do you also agree with their views? The country wants to know this.

मैं सोनिया गांधी जी से पूछना चाहता हूं कि आपके नेता ऐसे अपशब्दों का प्रयोग कर रहे हैं, तो क्या आप भी उनके विचारों से सहमत हैं? देश यह जानना चाहता है। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 28, 2022

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said, "Adhir Ranjan has used insensitive words. It is like abusing the president. It is an insult to every woman of the nation. They insulted her because only Gandhi's family is everything to them. Delhi police should register a case against him and he should be thrown in jail. He should be taught a lesson that he cannot insult India's President like this".

Lok Sabha MP Sumedhanand Saraswati spoke exclusively to Republic TV, "the comment is unfortunate. Such language should not be tolerated in the house. She is a woman and our honourable President. Congress is not able to digest the first women Adivasi president and have gone crazy after losing power".

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya The country will not tolerate the insult of His Excellency Rashtrapati Ji. This is an insult to the country not only to the President. Congress should apologise to the country and take action against the guilty MP. Congress is not able to tolerate a poor woman from the tribal community becoming President.

आदिवासी समुदाय की गरीब महिला का राष्ट्रपति बनना कांग्रेस को सहन नहीं हो रहा है! — Keshav Prasad Maurya (@kpmaurya1) July 28, 2022

BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya launched a scathing attack on Congress and said, "In another low, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, condescendingly refers to President Droupadi Murmu as “Rashtrapatni”. The characterisation is not just sexist but reeks of disdain for a Tribal woman, who has risen from a modest background to the highest office of the land."

BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted, "Calling President Murmu Ji as ‘Rashtrapatni’ is absolutely disgusting & disrespectful by Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary- Does Sonia Gandhi Ji endorse? Earlier Congress said she & Adviqsi samaj had an “evil mindset” Insulting SC, PM, Armed forces is their DNA! Remember Sadak Ka Gunda? (sic)"

(Image: PTI/ANI)