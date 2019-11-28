Adhir Ranjan Slams BJP On Pragya's 'Godse' Remark, Says It Reflects Party Ideology

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury made a scathing attack at BJP over Pragya Thakur's contentious remark on Nathuram Godse. During a debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, when DMK member A Raja cited a statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi during a discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill, Thakur interrupted and said, "You cannot give an example of a Deshbhakt." Speaking to the media on Thursday, Chowdhary asserted Thakur's comment to be the ideology of the entire party and further said that the party should be answerable for this 'rubbish' comment made by their member.

"These are not statements of any person, they are the ideology of the entire government. BJP will have to answer why their members are giving such rubbish remarks. When the Prime Minister himself said that I will not forgive Thakur, yet this is happening. All of this can be done without help."

READ: WATCH: Fadnavis controversially sworn-in, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur breaks silence

JP Nadda slams Pragya Thakur

BJP national working President JP Nadda on Thursday condemned BJP member Pragya Thakur's comment of referring Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse as a 'Deshbhakt'. Speaking to the media, Nadda slammed Thakur by terming her statement condemnable and further asserted that she will be barred from participating in any parliamentary party meetings.

"Her statement yesterday in the parliament is condemnable. BJP never supports such a statement or ideology. We have decided that Pragya Singh Thakur will be removed from the consultative committee of defence, and in this session she will not be allowed to participate in the parliamentary party meetings."

READ: WATCH: Fadnavis controversially sworn-in, Himachal CM Jairam Thakur breaks silence

Pragya Thakur and Godse

Thakur had previously stirred controversy in June when she called the Mahatma's assassin Nathuram Godse -a "Deshbhakt" (Patriot). She added that those who have termed Godse as a terrorist will get a reply from the people in the elections. Her remark was in response to MNM chief Kamal Haasan's 'free India's first terrorist was a Hindu' remark in reference to Nathuram Godse.

READ: What happened is unconstitutional: Thakur on govt formation

READ: Congress, NCP slam Centre for nominating Sadhvi Pragya Thakur to parl panel on Defence