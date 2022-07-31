Adhir Ranjan Targets Smriti Irani Amid 'Rashtrapatni Row'; Writes To Lok Sabha Speaker

Days after Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni' and ignited a major sexism controversy, Chowdhury on July 31 wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calling on Union Minister Smriti Irani to issue an "unconditional apology" for yelling the name 'Droupadi Murmu' without using the prefix 'President.'

This comes two days after Chowdhury tenders letter of apology to Presient Droupadi Murmu, expressing his regret for having "mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the post" she holds. "I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same," Chowdhury wrote in the letter.

On July 27, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had made the comment when Congress was protesting against Sonia Gandhi's questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald scam case. On being asked about the party's plan to march to the Rashtrapati Bhawan, Adhir Chowdhury said, "Yes, we will go to meet the Rashtrapati." "India's Rashtrapati....(pause)..Rashtrapatni, is for all," he said, appearing to correct himself.

Claiming it was a mistake and he did not call Droupadi Murmu ‘Rashtrapatni’ deliberately, Chowdhury justified himself and called it a slip of tongue. While speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, he said, "Why should I apologise to the BJP? Who are they? It was a mistake... I have never used this word before in any of my media addresses. The ruling party, in a deliberate design, is trying to make mountain out of a molehill."

Heated exchange between Sonia & Smriti over Adhir Ranjan's remark

On July 28, a heated exchange took place between Sonia Gandhi and Smriti Irani after Lok Sabha was adjourned following the uproar over Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's sexist remark. As per sources, Sonia Gandhi approached Rama Devi who chaired the session to talk about the sexist comment by the Leader of the Opposition. At that juncture, Smriti Irani who was standing nearby intervened.

On the condition of anonymity, an MP told Republic TV, "Sonia Gandhi was quite aggressive and harsh while talking to Smriti Irani, she waved her finger at Smriti Irani and said you don't talk to me." The MP added that in retaliation, BJP MPs gathered and started raising slogans- 'Sonia Gandhi Maafi Maango' (Sonia Gandhi apologise)'.

Image: ANI