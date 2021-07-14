Adhir Ranjan To Remain Lok Sabha LoP; Congress Yet To Pitch Pawar For Prime Role: Sources

Contrary to speculation, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will continue to remain the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, sources in the Congress party told ANI on Wednesday. Earlier, rumour mills were abuzz that Congress might replace Chowdhury with Rahul Gandhi, Shashi Tharoor, or Manish Tewari. More clarity is expected after the meeting of the party's Parliamentary Strategy Group scheduled today evening.

Besides deliberating on the issues to be taken by Congress during the Monsoon session of the Parliament commencing July 19, Chowdhury's fate is also likely to be discussed. Moreover, sources indicated that it was poll strategist Prashant Kishor who asked for an appointment with the Congress high command. A day earlier, Kishor met the Wayanad MP at his residence in the national capital in the presence of Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal.

In the meeting which lasted for about an hour, Congress president Sonia Gandhi was also present via virtual mode. While refuting reports that the Punjab political turmoil didn't come up for discussion, sources indicated that the IPAC founder did mull over Congress' prospects in the upcoming polls. Furthermore, sources added that Congress is yet to contemplate the idea of pitching NCP supremo Sharad Pawar as the UPA's candidate in the 2022 Presidential election.

Adhir Chowdhury faces dissent in West Bengal

After Congress failed to open its account in the West Bengal Assembly polls, Adhir Chowdhury has increasingly come under fire. For instance, WB Congress general secretary Rohan Mitra quit his post in protest against Chowdhury's style of functioning. Incidentally, the Lok Sabha LoP had taken over as the WB Congress president in 2020 after the former's father Somen Mitra passed away due to a cardiac arrest. A three-term state Congress chief and 7-time Sealdah MLA, Somen Mitra was considered as one of the main architects behind the CPI (M)-led Left Front and Congress alliance in 2016.