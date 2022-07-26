Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to sack arrested TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee over his alleged involvement in the SSC recruitment scam. Calling the Teacher Recruitment Scam an 'open secret' in Bengal, he noted how it was only after the court's intervention that investigation agencies started acting on it.

"I am writing this letter regarding the misdeed of Shri Partha Chatterjee, who presently holds the Industry and State Parliamentary Affairs portfolio under your government. He was the Education Minister from 2014-2021, during which the alleged irregularities in teacher recruitment occurred," wrote Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

He added, "This Teacher Recruitment Scam was an open secret and everyone in Bengal knows about this. It was only after the court's intervention that investigation agencies started acting upon it. It is a huge blot on the government of West Bengal. I urge you to sack Shri Partha Chatterjee from Ministership immediately."

Mamata Banerjee distances self from SSC scam

On Monday, Mamata Banerjee had broken her silence on the SSC recruitment scam, distancing herself from arrested TMC Minister Partha Chatterjee and his aide Arpita Mukherjee. Addressing a gathering, Mamata Banerjee attempted to downplay the scam while asserting that she 'does not support corruption or any wrongdoing'.

"If someone has committed wrongdoings and is proven guilty by the verdict of law, they will be responsible for the same. Neither the govt nor the party has any ties with that woman (Arpita Mukherjee)...I had visited a Durga Puja pandal to inaugurate it. Apparently, a woman was present there. I heard she is Partha's (Chatterjee) friend. Am I God to know who is friends with whom?" she asked.

Earlier, the ED revealed that Partha Chatterjee dialled CM Mamata Banerjee 4 times after his arrest in the SSC scam but the calls went unanswered.

Partha Chatterjee arrested

The CBI has been looking into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment of non-teaching staff (Group C & D), assistant teachers (Class IX-XII), and primary school teachers, while the ED is probing the money laundering aspect. Partha Chatterjee was the Education Minister when this scam was allegedly pulled off.

He was arrested by the ED after raids at his Kolkata residence for over 26 hours. Moreover, it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from his aide Arpita Mukherjee's residential premises. He was sent to ED custody till July 25. A special PMLA court in Kolkata on Monday extended his ED remand and sent his aide Arpita Mukherjee to the investigation agency's custody till August 3.