Adhir Ranjan Writes To CEC; Asks Him To Instruct Masses To Follow COVID Norms Amid Polls

West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India (ECI) chief Sunil Arora. In his letter, the West Bengal Congress chief requested the ECI to instruct masses to take necessary precautions during polling, assembling and processions, etc in the poll-bound state.

The letter written to ECI chief Sunil Arora reads, "Coronavirus infection is a curse to mankind. It had taken many lives than other pandemics."

Stating that although restrictions like partial lockdown, night curfew are imposed, in other parts of the country to prevent the rapid spread of the diseases, the Congress leader informed that in the poll-bound state of West Bengal, no precautions have been adopted. Chowdhury further said, "My sincere request to the Election Commission is that whether you can instruct masses to take necessary precautions during polling, assembling and processions."

Phase-4 of West Bengal elections concluded on Saturday and some of the key constituencies were Bhawanipur, Tollygunge, and Singur. Out of 44 constituencies, nine are in Howrah, 10 in Hooghly, 11 in South 24 Parganas, 5 in Alipurduar, and 9 in Cooch Behar.

The first phase of West Bengal elections concluded with a voter turnout of 82 per cent, the second phase concluded with a voter turnout of 80.43 per cent, the third phase concluded with a voter turnout of 83.93 per cent and, the fourth phase concluded with a voter turnout of 78.47 per cent. Bengal's other phases of elections are scheduled on April 17, April 22, April 26, and April 29 with results to be announced on May 2.

