Adventure, Friendship, WhatsApp Groups: Kerala Politician Jose Mani Reveals His Fun Side!

Jose K Mani, a vibrant politician of Kerala who holds a considerable wield in the electoral future of the state spoke exclusively to Republic TV. The son of Kerala's illustrious politician Late KM Mani, Jose who is chairman of Kerala Congress (Mani, KCM), made news as he shifted his allegiance to the ruling LDF before the elections.

The KCM's shift to the left has made the elections in Kerala least predictable but what remains predictable is the role the KCM will play in the future of Kerala polity. After taking charge of KCM, Jose faced a legal battle to secure its party symbol the two leaves from the splinter faction of KCM.

Following the court order in his favour and during the heat of elections, he shared his idea of leisure, family as well as the three WhatsApp groups he makes sure he reads every day.

His wife Nisha Jose is a social activist, writer and deep-sea diver. When asked whether he also indulges in deep-sea diving with his better half, with s thunderous laughter, he replied, "she is into deep-sea while I find my joy in over-the-sea activities!"

Admitting that while his entire family barring him are 'water babies' he also said he finds his adrenaline in paragliding and parasailing more than deep-sea adventure.



He also very diplomatically revealed how he has bunked classes. Being cautious of 'not sending a wrong signal for the future generation', he admitted he has missed few lectures when they find some of it was 'not that important, that too 'taking permission from teachers!'

THREE WHATSAPP GROUP JOSE K MANI FOLLOWS

"I diligently follow three WhatsApp groups, even if I happen to ignore other groups," says the jovial politician.

The Montfort School Group where he did his schooling, Loyola College group where he pursued his degree and PSG college group where he completed his MBA. Mani also fondly recollected his good old days and how he cherished the friendship he has built over the years which keeps politics in one corner, even during his early school days in Pala. "I have fabulous friends! Hats off to them. They genuinely care about me. We never talk of politics at all. These cherished friendships rejuvenate me like anything!" he says, with a twinkled smile.

