Afghanistan: EAM S Jaishankar To Chair All-party Meeting, Brief Floor Leaders Of The House

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is set to chair an all-party meeting on the Afghanistan situation on Thursday. According to reports, the government has asked India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to brief floor leaders of all political parties on Afghanistan after the Taliban seized power of the war-torn country. The meeting will take place at 11 am and will be coordinated by the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry.

All-party meeting on Afghanistan situation

According to reports, several Union Ministers are also expected to be present in the meeting. These include Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal, Lok Sabha deputy leader Rajnath Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, deputy leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, MoS External Affairs V Muraleedharan, Meenakshi Lekhi, and Rajkumar Singh.

The opposition leaders will also be briefed on India's 'Operation Devi Shakti' that has been going on for the last two weeks in order to evacuate Indians and other people from Afghanistan. In addition, the meeting will also discuss India's agenda as the situation worsens in Afghanistan. Sources further stated that the opposition parties have confirmed that they will attend the in-person meeting which will take place in the Parliament house. The opposition parties were sent an email regarding the meeting, said sources.

It is expected that from Congress, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will be present while the Samajwadi Party will be represented by Ram Gopal Yadav. In addition, the Trinamool Congress will be represented by Sukhendu Roy. Moreover, members will also be briefed by Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on India's efforts to tackle the Afghanistan issue.

India anticipated Afghanistan crisis: CDS Bipin Rawat

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat revealed that India has already anticipated the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan. Speaking at the 'The India-US Partnership: Securing the 21st Century' event organised by think tank Observer Research Foundation, Rawat remarked that India had already prepared contingency plans. He added that only the timings of the collapse of Ashraf Ghani government have changed.