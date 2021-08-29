Afghanistan: Sibal Praises PM For India's Rescue Ops, Says 'persecuted Must Be Protected'

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for India's evacuation efforts in Kabul, senior Congress Leader Kapil Sibal said that not only Indians should be flown back, but also those who have been persecuted, asserting that it is our 'constitutional duty'.

Speaking to ANI, Sibal said, "Anybody, who is persecuted whether they are Hindu, Afghani, Sikh or anybody else, it is our constitutional duty to help and protect them. I welcome what PM Modi has said. But at the same time, it should not be restricted to the people of a certain religion."

He said that India's rescue operations should not be only restricted to its nationals. "The Taliban does not target people on the basis of their religion," Sibal stated. He said that India should take cues from other nations like USA, Germany and Canada who are rescuing persecuted Afghans.

His remarks come after PM Modi on Saturday said that India is evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan despite many challenges, stressing that if any countrymen are in trouble anywhere in the world, the nation stands up to help them.

"If Indians are in trouble anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help them with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of friends from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti," PM Modi said.

"There are many challenges. The circumstances are difficult but Guru Kripa (grace of Gurus) is with us", PM Said, adding that the government could bring "swaroop" of Guru Granth Sahib from Afghanistan.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

Earlier this month, the Taliban took control over Afghanistan's capital city Kabul after the US' decision to withdraw troops from the war-torn country. Following this development, foreign countries have started evacuating their diplomats, citizens and vulnerable Afghans from the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday informed that the majority of Indians have been evacuated from Afghanistan. "We are monitoring the situation very carefully. It is an evolving situation," Arindam Bagchi said. Till now, India has evacuated hundreds of people from the war-ravaged country since the Taliban's takeover.

With inputs from ANI

Image: PTI/AP